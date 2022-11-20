One killed, 4 injured by suspected illegal grazers in Laikipia

Residents from Gathanji village in Sosian Ward of Laikipia County are mourning the death of one of the kin who succumbed while recuperating in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by suspected illegal grazers.

The Thursday evening incident also left four men injured.

Joseph Ng’ang’a aged 45 years, died at the Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital where he was admitted, leaving his family, friends and neighbours agonizing over his death.

The residents lament that the illegal grazers believed to have migrated to the area from Samburu and Isiolo Counties while in search of pasture and water for their animals, were grazing on people’s farms with total disregard of the law and respect.

The grazers are said to be armed with spears, rungus and firearms, and were driving their herds of cattle to people’s farms and when asked to leave, they turn against the local residents.

At Nga’ng’a’s home, residents have started to gather in preparation for his burial, but are in agony as the grazers could still drive their animals into his farm unperturbed.

John Kabaiku, his brother and other residents among them Laikipia Senator John Kinyua have eulogized the deceased who was attacked while attempting to protect his property.

They regretted that cases of illegal grazers causing a breach of the peace were on the rise in the area, and are now calling on the government to move with speed and drive them off back to their places of origin.

They want a security operation to weed out the grazers who they accused of causing wanton destruction to crops and assaulting residents while armed with crude weapons.

On Saturday, police officers at Minjore Police Post seized over 60 heads of cattle while grazing on other people’s farm and managed to arrest one suspect who is due to appear before court Monday.