One killed as land row turns ugly in Oltepesi, Narok County

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/ Stanley Mbugua

Tension remains high in Oltepesi Leparasimei area of Narok County following overnight clashes pitting members of two rival families.

The violent altercations left one person dead while another is nursing serious arrow wounds.

Trouble started when members of the Nayaenkop family raided the Mishuko family after the latter attempted to put up a house in the disputed piece of land.

Earlier, a member of the Nayaenkop family was injured after he was attacked by the rival family after an attempt to cultivate a section of the land in question.

Mediation efforts are currently underway to resolve the conflict that is threatening to escalate

A contingent of security personnel has been deployed to the area as part of efforts to deter an escalation of the conflict amid fears of possible retaliation.

Narok East Deputy county commissioner Eric Wamurevu in the company of Narok East MP Ken Kiloku are among high ranking officials who visited the area Tuesday morning in an effort to calm the situation.

Members of the two families have been embroiled in a long running ownership dispute over the contentious piece of land that has seen them seek legal redress with the matter already before the courts.

The land question has remained an emotive issue among members of the Maasai community who have often cried foul over alleged historical land injustices.

 

 

