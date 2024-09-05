One killed, families displaced after heavy rains hit Kaptembwa in Nakuru

One person was killed and tens of families displaced in Kaptembwa area of Nakuru County following heavy rains that pounded the area last evening.

The downpour also left a deep gully near Eveready area and a few meters from the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The deceased was a catholic catechist at St. Patrick Church, in Ngata.

According to residents, Maiyo was on a motorbike when he was swept away by the floods at Eveready round-about along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The storm water that resulted from heavy down pour on Tuesday evening also displaced tens of families in Kaptembwa area.

Following the downpour, a sinkhole of about 10 meters wide also developed near Eveready causing an electric pole to sink.

Nakuru West SubCounty security team, KENHA and KPLC and other county officials visited the scene and the area has been cordoned to avert any possible danger.