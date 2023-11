One killed, several houses torched in Lamu West

One person was killed and nine houses torched by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Lamu.

The attack happened Saturday night at Marafa and Poromoko in Lamu West sub-county.

According to residents, the assailants who escaped and raided their homes were heavily armed.

The latest attack comes in the wake of heightened operations to address the terror-related menace in the region.

No arrests have been made even as police who appealed for calm launched investigations.