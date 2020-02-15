One missing after boat capsizes along Ganaola crossing channel

Efforts to retrieve the body of a man who drowned after a boat accident along the Ganaola crossing channel in Mikindani continued Saturday 24 hours after it capsized.

Samuel Tsui was among nine other passengers aboard the ill-fated boat when the incident happened.

Family, friends and relatives have camped along the Ganaola crossing channel as efforts to retrieve the body of Samuel Tsui who drowned after a boat capsized continued on Saturday.

Mikindani Member of County Assembly Renson Thoya says professional divers from the Kenya Red Cross society and the Kenya navy will be engaged to speed up the recovery.

Area residents say the incident at the channel that links parts of Mombasa to Rabai Sub-County of neighbouring Kilifi County was the third in as many months, calling for urgent measures to address the situation.