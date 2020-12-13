One more death reported as 366 test positive for Covid-19

366 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,205 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s cumulative caseload to 91,892.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Sunday announced one more death pushing the death toll to 1,587.

The cumulative tests are 971,522. From the cases, 346 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners among them 236 males and 130 females, the youngest being a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 78.

Nairobi leads with 142 infections, Kiambu 42, Samburu 42, Murang’a 26, Narok 20, Kirinyaga 15, Embu 12, Mombasa 10, Kajiado 8, Nakuru 6, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Meru 5, Makueni 5.

Other counties are Machakos 4, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 2, Kitui 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kwale 2 and Kakamega 1.

432 others have recovered. “387 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 45 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 73,028,” said Kagwe in a statement.

967 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,583 on home-based care.

48 patients are in the intensive care unit, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation ” added the CS.

Another 48 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 39 are in the general wards.

Nine are in the high dependency unit.