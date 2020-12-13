One more death reported as 366 test positive for Covid-19

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
11

MoH convenes special meeting as Covid-19 cases surge to 70,245
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

366 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,205 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s cumulative caseload to 91,892.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Sunday announced one more death pushing the death toll to 1,587.

The cumulative tests are 971,522. From the cases, 346 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners among them 236 males and 130 females, the youngest being a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 78.

Also Read  Kenya’s well-being: Mudavadi indicts members of the political class

Nairobi leads with 142 infections, Kiambu 42, Samburu 42, Murang’a 26, Narok 20, Kirinyaga 15, Embu 12, Mombasa 10, Kajiado 8, Nakuru 6, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Meru 5, Makueni 5.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Other counties are Machakos 4, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 2, Kitui 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kwale 2 and Kakamega 1.

Also Read  Uhuru orders chiefs to ensure all learners report back to school

432 others have recovered. “387 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 45 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 73,028,” said Kagwe in a statement.

967 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,583 on home-based care.

Also Read  Uhuru to lead Kenyans in marking Jamhuri day

48 patients are in the intensive care unit, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation ” added the CS.

Another 48 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 39 are in the general wards.

Nine are in the high dependency unit.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR