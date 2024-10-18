One more MPox case reported in Uasin Gishu

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one new Mpox case reported in Uasin Gishu County.

This brings the total number of Mpox cases in Kenya to 14.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the cases are distributed in several counties that is; Taita Taveta (2), Nakuru (2), Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Busia, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Makueni and with each county having one case each.

The Heath Ministry also confirmed that 8 patients have fully recovered and five patients are undergoing treatment.

“Contact tracing efforts remain a priority.Out of the 68 listed contacts, 61 have completed the required 21-day follow up, with three testing positive for Mpox,” Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said.

At our Points of Entry (POEs), 30, 327 travelers have been screened in the last24 hours. Cumulatively 1,362,657 have been screened across 26 POEs since the onset of the outbreak,” she added.