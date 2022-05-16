One more suspect arrested in KIMC student murder

Detectives have nabbed the fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi.

Isaac Kariuki Kibui, 22, was arrested Monday morning at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu County as detectives close in to unravel the gruesome murder.

During the arrest, detectives escorted Kariuki to his house where a comprehensive search was conducted leading to the discovery of a blood stained jacket suspected to be worn by Kariuki on the night of the murder.

The jacket shall be subjected to forensic analysis by experts based at the Biology unit of the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

DCI said that DNA experts from the Forensic Laboratory will seek to establish whether the blood stains match with samples collected from the deceased, by their crime scene counterparts.

Purity Wangechi’s body which bore stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered on Saturday morning by the roadside, close to Mburiria estate in Kiambu County.

“The arrest of Kibui, brings the number of suspects in Purity’s painful murder to four, and detectives are leaving no stone unturned until all her killers are brought to book,” said boss George Kinoti.

According to the DCI, investigations indicate that Purity, 19, met her painful death after she discovered that the man she had fallen in love with was a dangerous man and confronted him.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend who is the mastermind behind the murder John Wanyoike Kibungi alias VDJ Flexx, together with two other accomplices Kinaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri were arraigned at the Kiambu law courts earlier today.

The court granted detectives custodial orders to hold the suspects for 14 days to finalize their investigations.