Audrey Hnya is young and full of promise.

14-year old budding Kenyan artist based in the US, Audrey Hinya, has released “More Than Friends” – her debut single produced by Hinya and King Kanja. The R&B single captures the raw emotion and tug of war before lovers come clean about their feelings for each other. It’s what comes before the relationship kicks off.

Ahead of the release, Audrey sais “More than Friends is about that small segment of time before you actually get into boyfriend-girlfriend stage when you’re still crushing on each other but you are both too shy to make a move.” The release is a culmination of Audrey’s childhood efforts and dreams to make it as a recording artist.

The gifted singer-songwriter is currently signed to King Kanja’s label, King Kanja Empire. Audrey says, “It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are or where you’re from. Chase after your dreams and never stop running. In order to do this, you have to look at yourself and not be deterred by what others think of you.”

Kanja, the US- based Kenyan artist explains that he discovered Audrey through mutual friends and family, specifically her mother Ms. Eva Muiruri, who is her biggest support system. “When I heard her sing; her abilities at such a young age blew my mind instantly. Later on when I mentioned our collaborative efforts to her mother she was overjoyed as she recalled a time we met at her brother’s wedding where she was singing.” Audrey Hinya described working alongside King Kanja as an amazing, life changing experience while stating her confidence that King Kanja Empire will equip her with the necessary music skills towards her stardom.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Audrey’s love for music started at a young age. Her mom and now manager introduced her daughter to music while still pregnant. She’s been playing the clarinet since fourth grade, an instrument she credits for helping her learn a lot of new things about herself musically-speaking.

Listen to More Than Friends here:

Tell Us What You Think