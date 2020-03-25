One patient recovers from COVID-19, 3 new cases recorded

Written By: Beth Nyaga
Kenya has recorded her first recovery case since COVID-19 broke out in the country twelve days ago.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the patient had fully recovered from the infection, terming it as the clearest indication that the country would defeat the pandemic.

“…more importantly we have registered our first patient who has fully recovered from this virus. This fellow Kenyans is a clear indication that we can and indeed will defeat this virus,” said President Kenyatta.

He, however, revealed that three more patients had tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the national tally to 28 confirmed cases.

The President further stated that numerous other cases have been found to be negative after rigorous testing.

He added that many more persons, both Kenyans and foreigners, remain under close monitoring either under self or compulsory quarantine.

The Head of State assured that the country, both at the National and County level, is implementing strict evaluation protocols to seek out and test persons who may be carriers of the coronavirus.

“…..at both the National and the County levels, we are implementing strict evaluation and monitoring protocol, designed to proactively seek out and test persons who may be carriers of the virus.”

