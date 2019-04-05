One person arrested over electoral malpractices in Embakasi South

One person is in police custody for engaging in electoral malpractices in Embakasi South as voting in the by-election came to a close.

The arrest came as the by-election witnessed a low voter turnout with Orange Democratic Movement candidate Irshad Sumra crying foul that some election officials in the constituency were affiliated to his opponent.

Friday Morning Embakasi South voters returned to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament following the nullification of Wiper party Julius Mawathe’s victory by the Supreme Court in December 2018.

15 candidates are battling out to capture the seat.

ODM aspirant Irshad Sumra, however, claimed that there had been cases of voter bribery at the various polling stations and that some officials were affiliated to his opponent

The aspirants, however, are exuding confidence that they will emerge victorious in the tightly contested race.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had assured the voters that everything was in place for the exercise.

Earlier, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati toured Embakasi South to inspect the exercise and urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote.