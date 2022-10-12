One person confirmed dead in Samburu Country due to drought

One person has been confirmed dead in Samburu County as a result of the ongoing drought crisis in the country.

According to the latest statistics, 5 out of 10 people are severely affected by the hunger situation which has left over 157,000 people starving.

Countywide, four per cent of the sampled children under the age of five years are severely malnourished and another 28.9 per cent are moderately malnourished as per the September 2022 sentinel sites data

In addition, more than 300,000 animals face starvation as they have no pasture or water.

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit is now calling on the Kenya Meat Commission through the Ministry Of Agriculture, Livestock And Fisheries to destock at least 10,000 cattle from the community members.

Meanwhile, the county government is in addition trying to mitigate the effects of the drought by distributing 15,000 bags of flour and 15,000 litres of cooking oil to households severely affected.

For further assistance, Governor Lelelit is calling on all county stakeholders, the Kenya Red Cross and the National Government to donate relief food to the region.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) forecast, Northwestern Kenya (counties of Turkana, and parts of Samburu) is likely to experience sunny and dry conditions during the month of October 2022.

Occasional rainfall is, however, likely during the beginning and towards the end of the month with the projected continuation of sunny and dry weather conditions to further impact negatively on the rangeland resources such as water, pasture, and browse for livestock consumption even further through the end of October 2022.

KMD further says that there is also the likelihood of a further increase in resource-based conflicts, particularly over water and pasture, among livestock communities adding that water scarcity in ASAL areas may result in water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, and cholera.