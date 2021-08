One person lost his life while four others were rescued after a water trench collapsed in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga Central. According to eye witness the five were buried alive while digging the 15 feet water trench. The victims were undertaking a water trench project when the tragedy struck. The project under Tana Water Works Development Agency is in process of laying water pipes to supply water from Kimunye to Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio and Sagana.