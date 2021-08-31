One person killed after water trench collapses in Kirinyaga County

by Claire Wanja
SourceKBC Reporter
One person lost his life while four others were rescued after a water trench collapsed in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga Central.

According to eyewitnesses, the five were buried alive while digging the 15 feet water trench.

The project under Tana Water Works Development Agency is for laying water pipes to supply water from Kimunye to Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio and Sagana.

The Kirinyaga Central County Commissioner Daniel Ndege said that initial investigations showed negligence by the company contracted to lay pipes.

The Chief Officer Transport and Public works in Kirinyaga County Jared Migwi said they responded immediately after receiving information of the tragedy and deployed all the necessary machinery to ensure a quick rescue operation.

The four survivors were given first aid at the scene by the county medical team and rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

  

