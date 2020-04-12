One person has succumbed to Coronavirus disease as six others test positive bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 197.

Four of the cases are from Nairobi, Mombasa and Siaya have one case each.

Out of the six new cases, five are male and one female aged between 25 and 59 years.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that one person has been discharged from hospital after full recovery from the disease.

¨One person has fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital bringing to 25 total number of persons who have recovered from the disease and discharged,¨ said CS Kagwe.

The CS said the from the five Kenyans and one foreigner, five are from mandatory quarantine centers, while one was picked by the surveillance team.

766 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, making it a total of 7,449 samples which have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.

A total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged.

500 contacts are being followed at the moment.

