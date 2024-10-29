One suspect arrested over Willis Ayieko’s murder

One suspect linked to the gruesome murder of the late former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, Willis Onyango Ayieko has been arrested.
According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect identified as Victor Ouma Okoth was flushed out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Dandora Phase IV Monday night, where he had rented a house using proceeds of the crime.
“The suspect (being held at Muthaiga Police Station) was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis, in the forensic-led investigation being conducted by a joint team of DCI’s Homicide, CRIB and Operations detectives.” DCI stated.
The investigation is ongoing with the team analyzing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices.
Ayieko who went missing on Friday, 18th October 2024, was found dead with his hands handcuffed days later near a stream in Gem, Siaya County.
He had last been seen on Friday after attending a funeral in Gem before setting out for his home in Kakamega, where he was scheduled to attend a family function the following day.
Siaya Sub-County Police Commander Charles Wafula confirmed that he had received a call from members of public alerting him of a body discovered near a stream in Yala.
“We received a call from members of the public who alerted us to a body near a stream in Yala. Upon arrival, we found the deceased handcuffed, which immediately raised suspicions of a criminal act. Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances of his death,” saud Wafula.
Ayieko’s vehicle, a Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup, was found abandoned at a fuel station in Sabatia, Vihiga County, miles from where his body was located.
“CCTV footage from the petrol station shows two men parking the vehicle before fleeing the scene. We are analyzing the footage and working with our colleagues in Vihiga to identify the suspects,” Wafula added.
Investigations into Ayieko’s murder have been ongoing with the first suspect arrested.
More to follow…