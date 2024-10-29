One suspect arrested over Willis Ayieko’s murder

One suspect linked to the gruesome murder of the late former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, Willis Onyango Ayieko has been arrested.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect identified as Victor Ouma Okoth was flushed out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Dandora Phase IV Monday night, where he had rented a house using proceeds of the crime.

“The suspect (being held at Muthaiga Police Station) was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis, in the forensic-led investigation being conducted by a joint team of DCI’s Homicide, CRIB and Operations detectives.” DCI stated.

The investigation is ongoing with the team analyzing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices.

Ayieko who went missing on Friday, 18th October 2024, was found dead with his hands handcuffed days later near a stream in Gem, Siaya County.