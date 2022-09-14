One tests positive for Covid-19, no fatalities reported

One person has tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 399 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 338,308.

The one case is a foreigner and is a male aged 42 years old.

The positivity rate is standing at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,869,762.

In terms of County distribution, the one case is from Nairobi.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (1) 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (0).

One patient has recovered from Covid-19 and is from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,546 of whom 278,930 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,616 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,675.

Vaccination

As of September 13th 2022, a total of 21,407,858 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 17,809,159 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,962,596 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 443,054 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,193,049 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 10,724 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 3,376.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.9%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.