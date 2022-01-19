One thug shot dead, five others injured in Githurai 44

One thug was shot dead while five others are nursing gunshot injuries after police officers on patrol busted them attacking a 22-year old student in the city’s Githurai 44 area.

John Ndegwa, a student at Kiambu Institute of Science & Technology was accosted by a gang of six machete-wielding young men, who roughed him up before stealing from him.

The thugs during the robbery made away with Ndegwa’s mobile phone and Ksh 10,000 in cash.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations report, Ndegwa had just dropped his brother’s resume at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital for consideration for a job before he was attacked in the 2 pm incident.

The victim then decided to take a stroll along Thika Superhighway towards Githurai unknowingly wandering into the Majengo area.

As he approached the populous township, he looked for a place to have lunch before coming face to face with the terror gang that wreaks havoc in the area.

The thugs first asked the victim to buy them cigarettes and he obliged by giving them Ksh 100.

They then left him to enter a nearby food kiosk and have lunch before attacking him after he left the kiosk.

Police officers who were on patrol immediately rushed to the scene after the victim raised alarm, accosting the thugs who took flight in different directions.

However, one thug drew a homemade pistol capable of firing and shot at the fast-approaching constables, who immediately returned fire fatally wounding the suspect believed to be the gang’s commander.

As sounds of gunfire rent the air, the rest of the suspects managed to flee with their bodies riddled with gunshot injuries.

A contingent of officers backed up by colleagues from the Canine section was immediately deployed in search of the miscreants.

Meanwhile, a mobile phone belonging to the suspect was recovered from the fatally wounded thug whose body is lying at the City mortuary pending identification.

The DCI is cautioning medical practitioners to report anyone who walks into any medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.