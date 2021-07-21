Ongare is a lady on a mission in Tokyo

National flyweight champion Christine Ongare’s mission in Tokyo 2020 Olympics is to re-write history as Kenya’s first Olympics Boxing medalist

A mother at 12, raised in Nairobi’s gritty suburbs to survive by her fists, Ongare dreams of becoming the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

The 27-year-old Kenyan will have her chance in Tokyo – her first Games, and a moment she still cannot believe is coming true.

“I thought many times about giving up… but I continued the journey because I believed where I came from was more difficult than where I was going,” Ongare said.

She made it through to the Olympics after outboxing Ugandan opponent Catherine Nanziri in the women’s flyweight (51 kilogram) division at the Africa Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

Ongare won by a unanimous points decision. She also won a bronze medal at the event.

THE LADY ON A MISSION. Christine"Mamuska" Ongare's mission in Tokyo2020 Olympics is crystal clear, to re-write history as Kenya's first Olympics Boxing medalist. pic.twitter.com/bOjgni3CEl — Boxing Federation of Kenya (@KenyaBoxing) July 21, 2021

She hopes to replicate her 2018 Commonwealth Games form in Gold Coast, Australia when she gets down to business at the global showpiece.

She won a bronze medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. And by crisscrossing two continents for two different international championships, she has gained extensive exposure and enviable techniques that will no doubt come in handy at the Summer Games.

Ongare is determined to leave a mark in Japan and according to her, the exposure she got in the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Konstatin Korotkov Memorial International Boxing Championships in Russia, will come in handy.