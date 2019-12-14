Ongata Rongai residents protest over poor state of roads

Residents of Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County are up in arms over the poor state of roads in the area.

Those plying the Nazarene 4 kilometers tarmac road have been the most affected as the tarmac has turned deplorable.

The busy road is now characterized by huge potholes which have led to major car breakdowns.

Taxi operators have now shunned business along the route citing unbearable car breakdowns leading to huge losses.

The few boda boda operators plying the route have been forced to charge up to 200 shillings from the initial 50 shillings.

Some residents have also decried increased insecurity while driving along the route at night. Residents led by former Kajiado County Senator engineer, Peter Mositet have called on the national and county governments to intervene and ease their suffering.Rongai residents protest over poor state of roads

Meanwhile, a section of cross border women traders operating in Busia county has benefited from free digital literacy training that seeks to expose them to available opportunities to grow their businesses.

The program sponsored by the African Centre for Women and Communications Technology ACWICT is aimed at unlocking the potential of rural communities by taking advantage of technological advancement.

According to the ACWICT Programmes Manager George Makori, the initiative aims to give beneficiaries hands-on training and practical skills that will help them understand vital technology skills such as online safety and security.

Speaking in Busia Friday after meeting with a section of women traders, Makori noted that his organization was considering assisting the traders to acquire smartphones at an affordable price and also sensitize them on how to use the gadgets.

The initiative was lauded by Busia deputy governor Moses Mulomi as well as Busia women traders’ chairperson Florence Atieno who said it would transform the fortunes of the traders.