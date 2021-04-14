Ongoing curfew hours in zoned areas to run until May 29: Matiang’i

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i now says the ongoing curfew will run until May 29, 2021.

This is both for the disease infected zone and the rest of the country. The infected zones curfew run from 8pm to 4am while the rest of the country from 10pm to 4am.

The zoned areas include Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru Counties.

Here is the Gazette Notice–> Curfew Orders

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his directives last month did not give a timeline for the curfews only noting that the restrictions will stay in place until otherwise notified.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 12, Matiang’i said the curfew will be in place for 60 days effective March 29, 2021.

In the revised Gazette Notice, the CS also included Advocates as among those who were left out in the initial one triggering a lawsuit by the Law Society of Kenya.

Also included in the new exemption list are Children protection service providers and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.

On Tuesday, 991 people had tested positive to Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,417 tested in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s total confirmed positive cases to 147,147.