Ongoing registration for Inua Jamii programme surpasses 1 million

The enrolment that started early this month ends on September 30

The ongoing registration for the government’s Inua Jamii Safety Net programme has surpassed the one million mark.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, as of Friday, September 22, the registration numbers for the different social protection programmes stood at 1,094,119.

Speaking in Taiva Teveta county where she conducted a spot check, Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore clarified that those listed under Orphans and Vulnerable Children and the severely disabled will further be screened to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.

She at the same time assured of Kenya Kwanza’s commitment to cushion the vulnerable groups in society.

With only eight days to the close of the exercise, the government targets to enlist 1.3 million new persons to the cash transfer programme which currently benefits 1.2 million vulnerable Kenyans.

All persons aged 70 and above who are not receiving pension qualify for the funds.

In Maungu area in Voi sub-county, where the activity kicked off, the turnout was impressive.

“As I met the community and had an interactive discussion about the process, I listened to their feedback on the process and assured them of my commitment to have the vulnerable in Society cushioned,” Bore said.

She was accompanied by several local leaders among them Abdi Khamis Chome, Area MP Voi, Danson Mwashako MP Wundanyi, Lydia Haika Mizighi Woman Representative, Peter Shake Mbogho MP Mwatate and John Bwire MP Taveta.

Several Members of the County Assembly were also present at the event.