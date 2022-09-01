Ongwae: Arati takes over from a well cemented foundation

The immediate former Kisii governor James Ongwae has hailed his outgoing regime for strengthening the devolution which has played an integral role in shaping the development aspect of the region.

While acknowledging the programs launched under his tenure,he said the incoming admnistration is inheriting a regime which put in place much needed structures geered towards bettering the lives of area locals.

“We have done massive work at the county and I’m sure the newly elected government led by my brother Simba Arati will be seeking to build up on the mechanisms we laid in place in furthering the development agenda of our people.We left no stone untouched in terms of empowerment of various sectors of the economy in the area and that’s what devolution calls for” he said.

Ongwae who handed over to the new governor Simba Arati having served his two constitutional terms since 2013 said he will be available for any counsel should the new county boss be in need of any.

Wish you well @SimbaArati. The people of Kisii County spoke and time to serve them is now. All the best. pic.twitter.com/syj6EZuH7S — H.E. James E.O.Ongwae, EGH. (@JamesOngwae) August 25, 2022

For the first time on 23 August , the two at the Agricultural Training Centre held a joint handover meeting with top county officers as a sign of an end to their frosty relationship.

Prior the 2022 General Elections, former Prime Minister and Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga had asked Arati to exercise political tolerance and respect elders during his campaigns.

The former Dagoretti North MP won the August 9 exercise after flooring his opponents to garner 270, 928 votes ahead of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate who got Ezekiel Machogu 82, 104 followed by Manson Nyamweya managjng 32, 537.

Until this year’s polls,Ongwae served as the Vice Chairman of Council of Governors(CoG) having retained his position earlier this year during a full council meeting in Nairobi.

