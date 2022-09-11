Ongwae says he joined Kenya Kwanza for the sake of community interest

The immediate former Kisii governor James Ongwae has defended his move to join Kenya Kwanza coalition led by President-Elect William Ruto saying the defection from Azimio was motivated by need to push for the interest of Kisii community.

Ongwae alongside a host of other politicians from both Kisii and Nyamira counties on Friday met the former Deputy President Dr Ruto who is set for swearing in on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports centre, Kasarani.

“It is never about me or my own personal gains.Every step I take politically is always in the best interests of my people. This was a well thought out decision agreed upon after extensive consultations and deliberations with area residents and fellow leaders who come from this region.This is the beginning of a new partnership with the new government and it should not be misconstrued as a scheme to push for individual leadership position” he said.

Besides Ongwae, others who have reiterated their commitment to work with the new government include former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary and Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Chris Obure, former Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era, ex-MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), among others.

The Abagusii council of elders chairman James Matundura Araka who was also present during the Karen meeting has lauded the choice of working with Dr Ruto’s admnistration adding that it was geared towards enhancing development of the entire region.

“We did not talk much, but we congratulated him (President-elect William Ruto) for his victory and asked him to work with the Abagusii community.Our people need national cake and we can’t afford to be outside the government as this would deny us much needed services key for our prosperity” said Mr Matundura who further disclosed they will have continuing discussions with Dr Ruto once he has taken the oath of office.

Ongwae,a long term ally of Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate in the 2022 August General Elections said he will still continue enjoying cordial relationship with former Prime Minister despite his political step.

“All is not in terms of my friendship with Baba,this is just a decision beyond my control as its people-centred.As leaders,we never individually pronounce these choices but the buck stops with the ordinary Kenyans we lead and govern.They showed me this direction and I had no option.My respect for ODM leader Mr Odinga will forever remain” affirmed Ongwae.

The soft spoken and 70 year old accomplished his two term limits in charge of Kisii county having been elected the first area governor in 2013 on Orange Democratic Movement party ticket.

Until his era expiry, he served as the vice chairman of Council of Governors (CoG) having been re-elected in the same position by consensus following a full council meeting in January this year.

