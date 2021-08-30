Ongwae says win against Mali will help propel Morans to next stage

Kenya registered their first win at AfroBasket in almost three decades,to seal a place at the Quarter-Finals of the ongoing 16-nation tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

By beating Mali 72-66 in their last Group C encounter, the Morans erased a 28-year drought without a win at AfroBasket, a victory that ensured they book a place in the do-or-die clash with neighbours South Sudan on Tuesday.

Kenya’s Tylor Ongwae gave his all in 38:57 minutes on the floor to lead his national team in the historic win as he contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists – his first double-double at AfroBasket 2021.

“As an individual I feel great. We have been playing good, we just didn’t know how to finish it,” the 2.00m (6ft 7in) forward told FIBA.basketball.

After two defeats in Group C, Ongwae added: “Now, it looks like we are getting our rhythm offensively. As the tournament goes on our offence will start clicking and we are going to be able to compete with the other teams.”

The Kenyans, who had lost 88-70 to Ivory Coast and 71-55 to Nigeria in their Group C matches respectively, needed a positive result against Mali and they responded superbly.

Before finding out that Kenya would face Uganda, Ongwae pointed out that “It’s going to be an East African affair, it really doesn’t matter which team we meet. Both teams are good. We just want to sit and prepare for them. Defensively we are among the best defensive teams in the tournament, but we need to up our offensive.”

Kenya will now face South Sudan who beat Uganda on Tuesday, August 31 in a repeat of the Zone V AfroBasket pre-qualifiers final.

The winner of the tie will take on tournament favourites Tunisia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.