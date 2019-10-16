Onkar Rai gets new UK navigator for KCB Guru Nanak Rally

A few months after unveiling his VW Polo R5 super car on Mombasa Rally, former KNRC Division Two Champion Onkar Rai has a new navigator for this weekend’s KCB Guru Nanak Rally.

The three-times reigning Nakuru Rally winner will have his pace-notes called by Stuart Loudon who is a Scottish co-driver competing at the highest level of the sport.

Stuart completed another successful year co-driving in various rallies across the globe-from the cold and icy stages of Rallye Monte Carlo to the sun drenched roads of Rally Barbados.

Alongside his WRC commitments with Robert Barrable, 2014 saw the pair take on selected ERC events, with their best finish being 3rd overall on The Circuit of Ireland – a great result with stiff competition. Stuart also finished 4th overall on Rally Barbados with island favorite Paul Bourne in a Ford Focus ‘07 WRC.

Meanwhile, Top Fry’s Carl “Flash” Tundo will be the first off the ramp in Sunday’s event.

Navigated by Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, Tundo will be followed by Baldev Chager, African Champion Manvir Baryan, Onkar, Tejveer Rai and Ian Duncan. Duncan will be behind the wheels of his crowd pulling Nissan Hilux pickup.

Series leader Chager hopes to maintain his lead on the KNRC log and this is what he had to say: “Team Kabras is well busy at the moment getting cars ready for the upcoming event. Evos are more or less done and await tests. Onkar’s VW Polo was a little delayed but well under way after the hill climb event. Guru Nanak being Guru Nanak, all the Sikh participants want to do well so everyone will be in top form to get the best results. The Championship is still wide open but after Guru, it will start to take final shape as the season comes to a close. Cars all good as mentioned under good care of our technical guys.”

Tundo will be going for a repeat of Nanyuki where he swept the ground with all his opponents. He says he’ll be in hot pursuit of the R5 cars of Manvir Baryan (Skoda Fabia) and Onkar (VW Polo).

“There can only be one strategy at the moment with everyone driving so well and to try keep up with the R5s. Flat-out is the word for now-I hope I can repeat Nanyuki Rally,” Flash Tundo said.

The rally will be flagged off outside the KCB Bank branch in Kitengela from 8am onwards on Sunday. Thereafter cars will tackle four stages to be repeated twice. The cars will revolve around SGR and Stony Athi area. .

START LIST

KNRC ROUND 6 OF 8 -20th October 2019