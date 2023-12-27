Online platform for reporting GBV cases unveiled in Isiolo

Isiolo residents have been urged to report gender-based violence incidences on a new online platform “dubbed Ongea Usikike”.

The platform covers Isiolo and Samburu counties where (GBV) incidences have continued despite efforts by the government to end practices like Female Genital Mutilation FGM.

Speaking during the launch organized by Nomadic Women for Sustainable Development (NOWSUD) Isiolo County Commissioner Geofrey Omonding urged the residents to take advantage of the platform to report incidents before they happen as a form of early warning mechanism that will help authorities to prevent cases from happening.

Omonding urged parents to take children to school because many efforts are being directed in the education spaces to educate children on their rights while they are still young.

The commissioner said that the government will have no room for alternative justice procedures for perpetrators of (GBV) as it has been a trend among pastoralist groups in the past.

The county commissioner directed chiefs to help non-state actors with such initiatives to coordinate their activities since they have the same motive of stopping crime as the government.

Amina Gemadid a director at NOWSUD said the “Ongea Usikike” online platform would be helpful to enable those who have no voice to be heard.

According to Gemadid many cases of GBV are going silent among residents only to be realized after they happened which she said would be solved by the use of the platform.

Anab Kasim an activist urged that efforts be made towards popularization of the online platform so that many residents including those that have no formal education have a way to make use of the platform.

The platform which will capture reports through online media like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp will be available for use through gender champions trained from different villages of Isiolo and Samburu who will act as point persons to enable residents to report information whenever such cases happen.

Sheikh Amed Set who is the National Council of elder’s treasurer said that Islam religion does not allow any form of GBV including FGM. He urged all to defend women’s rights and shun all forms of GBV.

According to Set, the country is losing a lot of resources because of such practices that prevent women from getting educated and making their contribution to society. He called for the president to declare such vices a s a national disaster.

Noor Juma a youth leader said he would mobilize fellow youths to understand and fight FGM which he blamed for negatively affecting the marriage, social life, and sex lives of young people.