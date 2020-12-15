Online sports museum in pipeline as AK marks seventy years

The government has announced plans to launch digital content feature on Kenyan Sports in 2021.Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed said the aim of creating the feature is to come up with an Online Sports Museum that will showcase Kenya’s rich history in Athletics as well as other sporting disciplines.

Amina was speaking during the 70th anniversary celebrations of Athletics Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The online Sports Museum will give the country a platform to store Kenya’s iconic moments as well as celebrate the country’s history, heritage and excellence.

‘’In 2021 the ministry in conjunction with Google arts and culture,Google Kenya, Athletics Kenya, the national Olympic and Paralympics committee and other partners will launch the first and largest digital content feature on Kenyan sports. It will celebrate the country’s history, heritage and excellence across disciplines, geography and communities. This project will also give us a platform to store all the turning sporting moments in history .Furthermore it will highlight the superpowers of Kenya’s athletes and show how sports can change lives’’, Ambassador Amina Mohammed said. Following the successful hosting of the World athletics continental tour in Nairobi the sports Cs announced that the government will fund next year’s leg in Nairobi.

With doping threatening to soil Kenya’s hard earned reputation globally Amina warned those abetting cheating saying foreign coaches working underground to advance the vice will be deported adding that anti-doping amendment bill will be introduced in parliament with stiffer penalties. She said:

‘’it’s our duty to protect our national treasures and we will spare no effort in this endaavour. The anti doping amendment Bill 2020 soon to be discussed in Parliament introduces additional measures to fight doping. We will continue to expand anti doping education and offering all the support structures necessary for athletes to declare their whereabouts and the biological passport compliant at all times’’

Athletics Kenya Chairman Jack Tuwei underscored the federations’ future plans saying they remained committed to fighting doping menace, improving the welfare of retired athletes and encouraging women leaders in the sport.

‘’we intend to continue the fight against doping improve the welfare of active and retired athletes and expand our athletics Kenya borders. we also hope to maintain athletes data base, streamline training camps rules and regulations and give more opportunities to women in both competitions and administration in line with World athletics statues and the constitution of Kenya’’, Tuwei said.

Legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino implored the county governments to enhance talent development at the grassroots through construction of sports facilities.

‘’I would like all of us to have unity and plan for the youth of this country, I urge our counties to do more to refurbish and construct facilities and offer youth hope. Our schools don’t have play grounds, we need not to just concentrate on running but other sports as well’’, Kipchoge remarked.

Sixty athletes who represented Kenya in various international competitions were awarded during the celebrations.

