Only 54 people have reported serious Covid vaccine side effects

633 people have reported suffering adverse effects after taking coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Ministry of Health, only 54 individuals had experienced serious adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) while 579 had mild and moderate symptoms that recovered with our without any interventions.

“The 633 reports were generated by health workers” said the health ministry.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is coordinating the monitoring of adverse effects.

A total of 1,100 AEFIs have been reported, the three common ones being high fever, headache and injection site pain. Others are Malaise, fatigue, Myalgia, dizziness, chills, nausea, generalized urticarial and diarrhea.

Kenya so far received donations of over 5 million vaccines doses with 3,409,017 having been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 2,543,876 while the number of people who have received a second dose reached 865,141.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third vaccine in Kenya’s programme with AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines already being administered in the country.

The government is keen on ramping up the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme and plans are in place to roll out Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in the country last week.

The national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.