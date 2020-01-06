Only licensed animal feed suppliers to sell feeds says govt

Only licensed animal feed suppliers will be allowed to sell animal feeds beginning this June as the government seeks to conform to international safety standards in the livestock sector.

This as Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai says the government is mulling to reciprocate taxation on milk products from Uganda as a measure to protect local dairy farmers in the country.

The government has commenced negotiations with livestock stakeholders to formulate a livestock bill that among other things seeks to register all animal feeds suppliers in the country in a bid to boost livestock production through quality animal feeds.

If realized, this is expected to enhance the country’s food safety standards.

The bill which will be ready within the next 6 months also proposes creation of livestock board that will be tasked with marketing of livestock products both in the local and international markets.

As a measure to protect the local dairy industry from cheap milk imports from Uganda flooding local market, the government is contemplating reciprocal taxation on Ugandan milk and livestock products to level the playing field for local farmers.

This as the agriculture ministry promises continuous crack down on illegally imported milk that has seen local dairy farmers earning decrease significantly to an all-time low average of 20 shillings per litre.

Findings by experts dispatched to ascertain sources of Uganda’s milk imports is also expected to be made public in due course according to the principal secretary.