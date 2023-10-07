On song Omalla scores twice as Gor Mahia defeats AFC Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

On song Omalla scores twice as Gor Mahia defeats AFC...

Benson Omalla scored a brace as Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 2-0 in Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre,Kasarani, Nairobi.

In the 94th meeting between two of the country’s most popular football clubs, it was Gor Mahia who tested AFC Leopards first after Lawrence Opiyo’s shot was blocked by AFC Leopards Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo before being cleared by Kaycie Odhiambo.

Benson Omalla who topped last years scoring charts with 26 goals fired Gor Mahia into the lead in the 21st minute after controlling a superb cross from Austine Odhiambo before slotting it past an onrushing AFC custodian.

Gor’s zest to continue their domination in the second half was evident in the second half thanks to the outstanding display from number 10 Austine Odhiambo.

Omalla doubled the lead in the 56th minute after meeting Patrick Sibomana’s well excuted cross .

Afc Leopards was made to chase shadows Gor Mahia who played more directly and only used wings in the closing stages of the match.

Omalla nearly notched a hattrick but his rasping shot from the edge of the box was punched away by Opiyo.

Leopards resistance was minimal as head coach Tom Juma was left feeling pressured again enduring a winless streak stretching to five consecutive league matches.

The win moves Gor to second place on 12 points, four adrift of leaders Posta Rangers.