Onyala inspires KCB RFC through to Prinsloo 7s quarters

KCB Rugby FC will leave nothing to chance when they clash off Sunday with Menengai Oilers in the Prinsloo quarter finals.

The bankers won two matches on Saturday edging out Mombasa RFC 24-7and Northern Suburbs 29-5.

KCB will be wary of Menengai Oilers, Mwamba, Strathmore Leos, Nakuru RFC and Homeboyz in their quest to win another cup this weekend in Nakuru town.

The Denis Mwanja squad will be keen to stem the opponent’s attacks for another historic win.

Forward Vincent Onyala continued to impress in Nakuru landing a series of tries and will be hoping to reciprocate the same Sunday.

“The squad is compact and playing quite well, we want to stick as a team and hopefully we will grab this crucial victory” said Captain Davis Chenge.