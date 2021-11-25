Onyango to rematch Nyakesha on Dec 4th in defence of his light welter weight belt

National light welter weight champion George Onyango will take on Fred Nyakesha on 4th of next month at Nairobi Charter hall in quest to defend the title he won on split decision three years ago.

The bout organized by Big Time promotions will be the only title event of the day and will be preceded by 7 under card fights all sanctioned by the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC).

The main bout labelled as ‘grudge match’ will see the two boxers face off again , three years since Onyango was declared champion through a split decision in a close contest at the Kenyatta International Convention center.

The 24 year old Onyango a product of Umoja boxing club has won 6 bouts since turning professional in 2017 ,2 of them through knock outs and drawing once as he remain remains , whereas Nyakesha has won 7 fights ,1 via knockout losing 3 times and drawing once since turning pro in 2011.

“Am ready to take on Nyakesha again after three years and I know it will be a tough brotherly fight ,there’s no grudge “said Onyango

“Ave been waiting for this opportunity ,my opponent is good but am well prepared to face him “said Nyakesha

KPBC President Reuben Ndolo promised boxing lovers more fights across the country as he called on more partners to come on board and support the game.

“Its just a beginning ,and as a commission we are lining up more fights in various parts of the country in the coming days, but I would like to call upon all partners to join hands with KPBC in this course” Said Ndolo

Big time promotions director David Mugambi said the fight will be the first among a series of boxing events across the country with plans at an advanced stage to host a contest in all counties across the country starting from December.

The bouts are organized by Big Time promotions in collaboration with Wazi Bet,Sarova Hotels,Bison Energy Drink and Anthony Waithaka Foundation and Esen.

Nyakesha will be fighting for the 1st time since 8th June last year when he drew with Nicholas Mwangi, while Onyango last stepped on the ring in October last year .

Under card bouts of the day will see Daniel Oluoch fight Alvin Owino in a super welterweight-eight rounds, Nick Otieno take on Joshua Osotsi in an, 8 round lightweight as

Jane Kavulani battle Consolata Mushangi in a welterweight six rounds contest.

In a six rounds middle weight bout , Denzel Onyango will face off Brian Ochola while , Calvin Okello and Albert Kimario will square off in featherweight-six rounds battle.