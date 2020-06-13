Oparanya accuses Mudavadi of holding Luhyas at ransom

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya is accusing Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi of holding the Luhya community at ransom for his own political gains.

Oparanya argues that it is time Mudavadi let the region chart a different political course since his many years as a point man has yielded nothing substantial for the Luhya Community.

The scramble for the Luhya vote has intensified over the last few weeks, amid political realignments in the Western Kenya Region.

On Friday Musalia Mudavadi met over 20 leaders from the Western Kenya Region among them the embattled Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who is fighting to regain control of Ford Kenya party.

Wetang’ula has revealed that Ford Kenya and ANC parties have teamed up to push for the unity of the western region.

Wetang’ula said the two parties have formed a committee to discuss how the elusive Luhya unity could be achieved ahead of 2022 elections.

The Senator has however been ousted as the party leader after the National Executive Council meeting that resolved to dismiss him for gross misconduct.

Wetangula has been replaced by Wafula Wamunyinyi.

At the same time, Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi is calling for unity among leaders from the Luhya community saying divisive politics will be costly for their ambitions.

Meanwhile, a section of Talai elders in Nandi County have dismissed the coronation of the Deputy President as a Kalenjin kingpin.

The elders say the installation is invalid as proper procedures required to anoint a leader were not followed.