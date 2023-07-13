Oparanya arrested over Wednesday´s protests

Former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday evening and questioned for over an hour at the Kakamega Police Station.

He was accused of using a government vehicle during Wednesday’s protests in Busia town.

Oparanya was apprehended at Khayega Police Station along Kakamega-Kisumu highway by the officials, who were in three vehicles, and subsequently taken to Kakamega Police Station to record a statement.

After being interrogated in private, Oparanya addressed the press, alleging that his arrest was a ploy by the government to intimidate opposition leaders from participating in protests.

Lawyer Ken Echesa expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which Oparanya was arrested, demanding that the DCI return his client’s vehicle, which is currently held at the Kakamega Police Station, or face legal action.

Kakamega County Member of Parliament Elsie Muhanda was among the leaders who visited the police station, condemning Oparanya’s arrest and hinting at continuing the protests until their demands are heard.