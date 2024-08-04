Oparanya denies been summoned by EACC over graft

Cabinet nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has denied ever been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to record a statement on corruption related offences.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Sunday, Mr Oparanya told the members that he has never been involved in corruption during his tenure as Kakamega Governor and as Minister for planning.

“I am saying here on camera that I have never been called by anyone to write a statement,” he said.

While denying the allegations, he narrated that his troubles started in 2023 when he was active in the demonstrations led by the opposition.

“August 2023 I was very active in the demonstrations, I was called by someone that because I was in demonstrations EACC was looking for me. I have served diligently for 10 years, I have been a minister for five years,” he said.

“When I was Minister for planning, my ministry was voted the best, when I was Governor they said devolution in Kakamega was working, until August 2023 when we were doing demonstrations (maandamano) they came to my house and the question they asked was what business do you do with Raila Odinga, do you keep guns in the house, where do you keep money that you fund Maandamano…no one has come to me, I just see it in the papers,” Oparanya disclosed.

Before his vetting today, Oparanya protested the move by EACC of barring his nomination by writing to the Clerk of the National Assembly to block his appointment.

Through his Counsel Danstan Omari, Oparanya on Friday hit back at EACC demanding EACC to retracts it’s communication to the Clerk of the National Assembly dated 29th July, 2024 with immediate effect.

Oparanya further demanded that EACC ceases and desists from harassing him with unsubstantiated threats of charging him for corruption in a bid to stop him from from offering his services to the people of Kenya without fear or favour.