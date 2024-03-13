Oparanya dismisses existence of factions within ODM party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed allegations that there are factions within the party.

Speaking to the press during a courtesy call to Busia Governor Paul Otuoma at his office, Oparanya argued that those are rumors being peddled around by people who do not mean well to the party.

“Ladies and gentlemen there is nothing of the sort, the party is intact, maybe some people want to be relevant by saying factions are there,” he said, adding that the party is intact under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

Oparanya added that no member of the party has launched political campaigns since the recruitment exercise is still ongoing.

“No campaigns can be carried out unless grassroots elections have been carried out and the delegates knew,” he said, adding that members have to wait until party elections are carried out from the grassroots to the County level.

The former Governor of Kakamega further said that no party member is ready to engage in succession politics over the party leader Raila Odinga adding that the seat has not been declared vacant.

“The issue of the African Union Commission is one year away, so how can we start discussing issues of succession and Raila is still there,” he asked.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma on his part reiterated that it was still early for party members to start engaging in succession politics when the party leader has not relinquished the seat.

“I think members should concentrate on recruitment as they prepare for the grassroots elections scheduled for April this year,” he said.

Otuoma added that the ODM party is still very strong and will continue to be strong in the Western region.

The two leaders lauded Busia ODM party leadership for ensuring that they registered many members in the party adding that County registration stands at 70% making it the highest across the country.

Oparanya was accompanied by a section of Azimio la Umoja leaders and Members of Busia County Assembly.