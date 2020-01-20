Oparanya re-elected unopposed as CoG chair

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been re-elected unopposed as the chairman Council of Governors (COG).

Oparanya’s re-election cements the COG’s unwritten tradition of bosses serving two terms.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria retained his position as deputy chairman of the council after a landslide win. The post was contested by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana was elected as the Chief whip.

The Kakamega governor took over the helm at the CoG in January 2019 from his Turkana counterpart Josephat Nanok.

Nanok served from May 2017 to January 2019. Nanok’s predecessor was Peter Munya who serve from May 2015 to May 2017.

Munya was then the governor of Meru County. He now serves in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet as the Agriculture Cabinet secretary.