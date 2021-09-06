Oparanya wants state to fully support Competency Based Curriculum

The National Government should fully fund the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) system education ensure its success.

According to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, a lot of resources should be invested in infrastructure development in schools since most institutions will face crisis occasioned by the large population of students enrolling in the schools.

“The new education system is good but the Government did not plan adequately before rolling it out. Those responsible should ensure that CBC is enhanced and integrated in the system for effective implementation,” he said.

The Governor said the new education system was too expensive to implement adding that Government should either fund it fully or subsidize.

“The new system will have a heavy economic impact to the country’s economy as schools require more classrooms, dormitories and other facilities alongside additional teachers. It requires proper planning,” the Governor said.

He observed that parents had raised concern over the high cost of implementing the curriculum and the Government should listen to their plea.

Speaking at Mabole Secondary School in Butere Sub County at the weekend during the school’s prize giving day for the institution, Oparanya said effects of the new system will be felt in 2023 when schools will be required to implement double form one intake.

He added, “2023 is not far and I am not seeing any plans to make the schools’ have the capacity to accommodate the students following the double intake and effectively manage the academic programmes.”

The Governor commended Mabole secondary school for their sterling performance in last year’s KCSE examination.

He offered a Sh138, 000 cash award to the teachers. He also feted top candidates including Harun Sami Wafula who scored A plain in KCSE examination.

The Governor used the occasion to highlight success stories by the County in the education sector.

He added that Sh 120 million has been put aside by the County to support Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to support bright and needy students in universities.

He noted that Centres of Excellence have been set up in 25 secondary schools while a similar number of primary schools have been supported through building of classrooms among other facilities.

The Governor said the County supports 35 students enrolled in various universities in China among other achievement.