Oparanya warns officials against rewarding themselves with tenders

Written By: KNA
26

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned the top county officials against rewarding themselves with tenders.

He reminded them that doing so amounts to conflict of interest and culprits would face disciplinary action.

He said this during a meeting to assess the progress in the revenue collection since he suspended all the 143 revenue clerks two weeks ago.

Oparanya sent the revenue officers on a 60-day compulsory leave for financial impropriety and tasked the Executive Committee Members (CEMs) to take over the exercise as the ward administrators do the collection.

The county has the potential of rising over Ksh1 billion annually but it was not being met, he added.

The reports from the CEMs indicated an improvement in the daily collections so far.

He told the attendees who included the Executive Committee Members, Chief Officers and the county assembly finance committee that there is a need to explore new revenue streams.

He asked the MCAs to sensitize the business community on their statutory obligation to pay taxes.

