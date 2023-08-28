Open University of Kenya announces application dates

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placements Service (KUCCPS) has announced applications for admission to the Open University of Kenya.

In a statement issued by KUCCPS, the university kicked off the applications on Monday with five pioneer degree programs and two post graduate diploma courses.

The institution which is the country’s first fully virtual university, was awarded a charter by President William Ruto on 3rd August, 2023 and will be based at the Konza metropolis in Machakos County.

According to KUCCPS, it will cost Ksh105,000 to pursue an undergraduate degree course except for Bachelor of Technology Education which will cost KSh. 115,000 per year for full-time study.

The cost of pursuing a postgraduate diploma programme is Ksh. 110,000 for the one academic year.

“The annual cost for studying a degree programme has taken into account a 15% discount that the government negotiated with universities under the new higher education funding model,” KUCCPS stated.

The undergraduate programmes to be offered will include Bachelor of Data Science, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, Bachelor of Technology Education, Bachelor of Business and Entrepreneurship and Bachelor of Economics and Statistics.

The postgraduate programmes will include flagship Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Accountability and Postgraduate Diploma in Learning Design and Technology.

The minimum admission requirements for the undergraduate courses include evidence of KCSE certificate or equivalent and a portfolio for recognition of prior learning.

“The degree and postgraduate diploma programmes have between 12 and 14 course units per academic year. Learning will take one year for postgraduate programmes while the bachelor’s degree programmes will take four years to complete,” KUCCPS indicated

“For open and self-paced learning, a student may decide to take a course unit at a time on the alternative flexible mode and may plan to take longer periods,” the college placement body added.

In addition, learners will have the flexibility to pay and pursue individual course units at a cost Ksh. 10,000 per unit with the option applicable to both the bachelor’s degree and postgraduate diploma programmes.