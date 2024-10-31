Open University of Kenya: MPs express satisfaction a year after operation

A Parliamentary Committee has given a thumbs up to the Open University of Kenya as it clocks a year of operation.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of the university administration offices at Konza City in Makueni County, the National Assembly Committee of Education expressed satisfaction with the growth of the institution.

Dubbed the University of the Future, Open University of Kenya is the first university of its kind in the country to offer its programmes online. It received its chatter from President William Ruto in August last year.

Although the university had projected to have enrolled 6700 students by the end of this year, the VC Elijah Omwenga said it has managed to enroll 3600 students.

The MPs said the enrollment is a major milestone.

“You need to expand rapidly to the farflung regions in the country. Also focus on the East African region in your expansion drive,” the chairman of the Assembly committee said.