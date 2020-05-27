Opera Mini gets major update with the launch of Opera Mini 50

Browser developer Opera has launched Opera Mini 50 a small, fast and powerful browser that comes with unique features such as data compression technology, a download manager with offline file sharing capabilities, and a built-in ad-blocker.

In the major upgrade, the popular browser has fully revamped its user interface to allow its users a more personal and intuitive way to interact with the browser features they love the most.

The Opera Mini 50 version is a major upgrade to Opera Mini, and comes with a completely redesigned user experience, by making the most popular features easier to use

In the biggest upgrade for five years, the new Opera Mini 50 integrates a new and versatile status bar located at the top of the browser screen. The new status bar adds a touch personalization to the browser.

In Opera Mini 50, users are able to receive welcome messages during their daily browsing sessions with greetings and hints throughout the day when using the app.

The status bar also keeps users updated on what’s going on around them by providing notifications with information about the latest news and upcoming updates in the browser or events from partners.

“With Opera Mini 50, we are reinforcing the connection between the users and the features that they love in multiple touch points.” said Andrzej Czarnecki, Product Manager for Opera Mini.

The Opera Mini 50 new status bar displays a data savings widget which comes pretty handy in situations where users want to keep control of their data consumption.

“We know that data compression in Opera Mini is widely used among our users. Our designers have introduced the new data savings widget on the status bar, to give users detailed information about their data consumption. It tells them what they need to know about how much data they are saving without navigating through the settings of the browser.” said Czarnecki.

Opera Mini is now the only major browser that allows its users to also share files without the use of mobile data. With its “offline file sharing”, it allows users to transfer images, videos and audio files to nearby devices at super high speeds using a safe Wi-Fi direct connection.

The freshly added offline file sharing feature works with the popular download manager in Opera Mini. By combining these features, Opera Mini makes it easier for users to share files they have already downloaded from the web to their phones, as they don’t need to navigate through their phone drive to share the files they are searching for.

Last year Opera Mini partnered with Mdundo, a leading music sharing platform to enable Opera to integrate Mdundo’s music catalog into Opera Mini 50 providing users with free access to the music they love through their browser wherever they go.

“Every time users listen to an artist with Opera Mini and Mdundo, they are also supporting local and independent African artists, helping them to increase their chances of being discovered by more people, generate more streams and downloads, and motivate them to keep making their favorite music.” said Czarnecki