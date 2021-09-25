Opera Mini launches new in-built find friends chat service

Opera has launched a new version of its chat service, Hype 1.3 with a Find new Friends feature, which allows users to easily meet new people within the app.

Hype is the first African-inspired chat service built into a mobile browser, Opera Mini, allowing users to easily set up an account and start chatting with secure end-to-end encryption right away.

Opera Mini Executive Vice President of Mobile Browsers Business Unit Jørgen Arnesen, says the new feature will help users browse the web, chat with friends, share self-created memes, stickers and GIFs with other Hype users, and find people with the same interests, all in one app.

He said Hype has quickly gained popularity in English-speaking African countries, with over 2.4 million activations.

In response to requests from Hype users, Opera has introduced the Find new Friends feature which allows users who are interested in making new friends and finding interesting people to chat with, to do so with just the tap of a button.

A user will need to click Chat with another Hype user now and he/she will be will be matched with a random person who clicked the same thing and is also willing to make new friends.

Arnesen said the new feature will not reveal the age, nationality, occupation or any other details about your match besides their name and profile picture all you will just do is enjoy the conversation!

“When a match is made you can chat as much as you want, but still keep your privacy. It’s only if you both agree to become friends on Hype that you can find each other later and continue the conversation. If you find the match to be uninteresting, you can simply end the chat at any point and find a new match,” He said.

Hype was built because younger generations of internet users are expecting more social connectivity from the apps they use on their devices. With this integration, Opera Mini has become the first major browser in the world to integrate a social component that keeps users connected to the ones that matter the most.

“Opera is constantly working on improving the chat experience. Hype users can use link previews, GIF support, and the unique built-in meme creator to make chatting with friends even more personal and fun. Moreover, users can join interest-based Hype Clubs to find communities they can truly belong to and chat with those who are on the same wavelength,” He said.

Hype is the first African inspired chat service built into a mobile browser. It offers its users a series of stickers that include everyday expressions currently popular in Africa created by African artists. This unique offer from Hype stands out from other chat services and gives Africans new ways of expressing themselves more accurately when chatting.

Arnesen said to activate the Hype account, you should have the Opera Mini application. Set up a Hype account by tapping the Hype logo at the bottom of the Opera Mini browser, or through the O menu. Next you need to choose your name and take a selfie or upload a personalised photo – it will become your profile picture and be visible to other Hype users. Once this process is complete, you can sync Hype with your phone’s contact list to start chatting with others.