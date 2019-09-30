Operation underway to retrieve Likoni ferry accident victims

Major operation is underway to retrieve the occupants of a saloon car that plunged into the Indian Ocean on Sunday evening.

Family members claim 35 year old Mariam Kidenga and 4 year old Amanda Mutheu were onboard the Toyota ISIS when the incident occurred.

The Toyota ISIS motor vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean while aboard the MV Harambee ferry.

Kenya Ferry Management will issue an updated statement on the incident.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the car falling into the deep sea and that everything happened so fast and it was getting dark.

According to the Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich, the vehicle lost breaks and reversed just before the ferry docked.

He said that ferry officials attempted to throw out rescue savers near the car, but the two were trapped inside the car and could not access them.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Red Cross coordinator Mombasa County Muhammed Rajab said the operation to retrieve the vehicle and two bodies trapped in was called off because of lack of divers at the moment.

In July, a canter ferrying Taifa Unga has plunged into the Indian Ocean while disembarking MV Harambee at the mainland side ramp of Likoni ferry channel.

The driver, Salim Musa, claims the vehicle brakes failed while attempting to climb the steep ramp at the channel.

The vehicle was ferrying Ksh600,000 worth of cargo from Ukunda, Kwale County to Majengo, Mombasa County.

The 28 year old driver, Salim Musa, says the mechanical failure forced him to steer the ferry to the ocean instead of reversing back into the ferry, arguing reversing the vehicle would have costed lives.