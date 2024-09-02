Operation to weed out Haiti gangs intensifies

The Kenyan-led Multinational Mission to Haiti (MSS) have launched an operation to clear the streets of Haiti of armed gangs.

In a statement on Monday, the National Police Service said the operation will be conducted jointly with the Haiti National Police (HNP) in the towns of Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino, and their environs and return normalcy to the affected places.

“In collaboration with Haiti National Police (HNP) are conducting clearance operations in Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino, and their environs to weed out gangs and return normalcy,” NPS said.

Last week, MSS received additional vehicles and equipment from the US Government to enhance their joint operations with their Haitian counterparts.

According to NPS, the operations will be conducted on sea, land, and air by clearing roads and streets to allow normal flow of people and vehicular movement.

MSS has called upon the gangs to down their weapons and surrender to authorities.

MSS further called upon the Haitian people, authorities, and stakeholders to continue supporting MSS to re-establish security and improve conditions to hold free and fair elections.