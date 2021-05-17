Operations at Lamu seaport set to commence with launch set for Thursday

It’s all systems go as the newly built multibillion shilling Lamu seaport readies up for Thursday’s launch of transshipment operations.

The newly built Port of Lamu code-named Lamu South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor will receive its maiden cargo vessel on May 20, 2021 when operations officially kick off at the mega port.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director Eng. Rashid Salim says it’s a step closer to the new port’s vision of “becoming a regional transshipment hub for bulk business.”

Eng. Salim says larger container ships will be plying the Country’s second commercial seaport developed by the China Communications Construction Company after the port of Mombasa.

He said KPA has already sent crucial marine equipment to Lamu for handling cargo transfers to ships, barges, and trucks as the new port prepares to handle international shipments.

They include Rubber Tyred Gantries, ship-to-shore cranes, low load trailers, extension cargo handlers, tag boats, trailers, terminal tractors, forklifts, rail chains and channel buoys.

“The new port has a huge potential for business since it sits right in the middle of major shipping routes for global trade” he said.

Salim said KPA is also making the Mombasa port to be more competitive by continually upgrading its infrastructure, constructing more storage facilities, enhancing security and improving the efficiencies of port operations to accommodate the increase in freight.

Eng. Salim said the Lamu port has the ability to handle post-panamax ships from the international shipping lines that ply the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

Eng. Salim says KPA is working closely with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and other relevant state agencies to work out modalities of offering incentives to shipping lines docking at the new facility.

“As KPA we assure investors targeting the new facility that we will be offering free storage period of over 30 days and tax rebates to woo shipping lines,” he said.

Lamu Port general manager Eng. Abdullahi Samatar said the new port is expected to attract transshipment business from Ethiopia and South Sudan and beyond.

He said the strategic Lamu port when complete will have 32 deep sea berths but at the moment only three berths are ready for commissioning.

Eng. Samatar says Lamu port has the capacity to handle jumbo-sized ships with carrying capacity of between 12,000 to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) ships.

He said the three inaugural berths at the more sheltered Manda Bay are designed to handle 30,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) and 100,000 DWT for general and bulk and container cargo respectively.

The new transport corridor seeks to link the modern port of Lamu with Garissa, Isiolo, Maralal, Lodwar and Lokichogio and branching at Isiolo to Moyale at the border with Ethiopia and proceeding to the border with South Sudan.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Chairman Omudho Awitta said Lamu will experience a huge expansion due to the massive infrastructure development.

Awitta said the LAPSSET transport project will encompass the construction of an oil refinery at the port of Lamu, construction of a railway line joining the resort cities of Lamu, Isiolo and Turkana.

“As KRC we have already constructed marshaling yards for trucks evacuating general cargo within the new port precincts” he said.