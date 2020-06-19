Opinion Poll: Kirinyaga residents don’t support impeachment

An opinion poll conducted in Kirinyaga County has given Governor Ann Waiguru a 63.7% score in terms of performance since she was elected.

The research conducted by Mizani Africa from 2nd to 14th June had a sample of 600 respondents from the 20 wards and a margin of error of +/-3.

According to the poll, Kirinyaga residents expressed their unequivocal support for the Governor saying they would re-elect her again if elections were held today.

34% of the respondents said they would re-elect Waiguru while 29% said they would vote for current Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, 22% echoed their support for Martha Karua, 10% said they would vote for former Governor Joseph Ndathi while 5% said they would support Julius Njiri.

In terms of performance, Waiguru enjoys lots of support in Gichugu Constituency with the residents giving her a 67.9% rating, while residents of Ndia gave her a score of 65.4%.

In Mwea Constituency she has a 62.8% rating while in Kerugoya Central residents gave her performance a 58.8% rating.

The Residents pointed out various projects initiated by the Governor during her tenure among them the expansive road network upgrade as well as access to better healthcare.

The poll further reveals that 63% of Kirinyaga residents don’t support the recent impeachment of Governor Waiguru.

In Mwea Constituency 56% said they don’t support the impeachment, 27% were in support while 17% were not sure.

In Gichugu Constituency, 64% were not in support of the decision by the County Assembly, 23% expressed their support while 13% were not sure.

The same was replicated in Kirinyaga Central Constituency where 62% were against the impeachment, 20% were in support while 18% were not sure.

In Ndia Constituency, 66% said they don’t support the impeachment while 17% of the respondents were in support of the same.

Mizani Africa also engaged residents on the performance of the Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, the Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, Members of Parliament, the County Assembly Speaker as well as the MCAs.

In terms of performance, the residents gave Ndambiri a 30.7% score with a majority expressing their dissatisfaction with him saying he shouldn’t even contest for an elective post in 2022.

Ngirici on the other hand received a 58.3% score on performance with the residents saying they would support her bid to defend her seat.

Kirinyaga Senator Chalres Kibiru received a 30% performance score with residents saying they wouldn’t support him for re-election.

Of the 4 Members of Parlaiment, only two; Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira and Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu received support for re-election in 2022.

A handful of MCAs would also be re-elected but a majority are likely to go home if the views of the residents is anything to go by.