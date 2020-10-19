Oppo A93 to be unveiled next week

Smartphone company OPPO is set to introduce OPPO A93 to the Kenyan market, making it the latest addition to the A-series.

In what continues to be OPPO Kenya’s strategy to solidify its presence and grow market share in the Kenyan smartphone space, the firm plans to launch the A93 from October 26, 2020, kicking-off with a pre-order phase set to last for a week.

A92 and A52 smartphones were launched earlier in the year.

The four major features that define the OPPO A93 include the resolution – which is a 6.43-inch display and 1080 by 2400 pixels screen resolution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It has a 48MP camera that gives every finer detail on every subject or object, the RAM – 8GB RAM equipped with Helio P95 to give the phone maximum performance while in use and also while playing games and the battery – a 4000mAh battery.

“OPPO A93 introduces ways to optimize our customers’ phone’s battery life during the day or while they are asleep. We have equipped the device with the AI Night Charging that uses AI Learning through machine learning to understand the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100 per cent upon the moment they wake up from their rest,” said the head of Communications Muthoni Wachira

Running on Android 10, ColorOS 7.2, OPPO A93 has an internal storage of 128GB giving the phone maximum storage for files.

The phone is small enough to fit in one’s pocket/purse and large enough to fit in one’s palm.

It weighs just 164 grams with a glass front and a plastic back.