OPPO adds to its wearable smart devices line with launch of band

OPPO Kenya is adding to its wearable smart device line in the country with the launch of the OPPO Band.

Globally available in both the Basic Sport and Style versions, OPPO Kenya will initially sell the basic sport version in black colour, at Ksh5,999 from e-commerce site Jumia and all OPPO brand stores.

The OPPO Band will start selling on May 20, 2020 with an offer that will see the first 100 customers on Jumia purchasing it for Ksh3,999. This offer will run till May 23, 2020 or till the first 100 Bands are sold.

The all-new OPPO Band features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep. The OPPO Band also offers 12 workout modes and other convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles. As for design, the OPPO Band continues the OPPO aesthetic with a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED screen.

Continuous SpO2 Monitoring: Your Sleep Guardian, Never Off-Duty

Nowadays, sleep problems are no longer unique to the middle-aged or elderly; more and more young people are also experiencing sleep disorders due to external influences such as stress and hectic schedules. The OPPO Band health monitoring function is specialized to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring—providing all-around records and analysis of its user’s sleep health.

The continuous SpO2 monitoring is made possible thanks to the built-in optical blood oxygen sensor. This component enables the OPPO Band to continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation per second when the user is asleep. During an eight-hour sleep cycle, it conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times—fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation. With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band can help users develop healthier sleep habits.

The OPPO Band also comes with a heart rate monitor. The built-in optical heart rate sensor can monitor the user’s heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat. With the OPPO Band measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals.

An Active Life with 12 Workout Modes

Besides sleep-related problems, another health issue that young adults are most concerned about is exercising. The OPPO Band has 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga, etc. With the OPPO Band recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in OPPO’s HeyTap Health app, which is key to boosting motivation for an active life.

The OPPO Band provides a wide range of choices when it comes to the watch face as it offers over 40 different designs for users to switch between.

Long-Lasting Convenience

The OPPO Band can also work as an extension of the user’s smartphone. Users can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. Modern convenience for modern lives.

As for the battery, the OPPO Band uses a high-performance, low-power processor. Made with a large 100mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.